IMPD: Man, woman killed in overnight shooting at far east side hair salon

Officers located the victims inside a hair salon in a strip mall on the southeast side of East Washington Street and South Mitthoeffer Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were found dead in a far east Indianapolis hair salon overnight following a shooting.

Around 3:15 a.m. July 2, officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 10000 block of East Washington Street located a man and woman with gunshot wound/s inside a hair salon in a strip mall on the southeast side of East Washington Street and South Mitthoeffer Road.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation and have spoke to multiple people there, IMPD said. Police said while the business was closed, a gathering of people was happening inside prior to the shooting.

#BREAKING @IMPDnews detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that left two people dead on the city’s Eastside. Police say it happened around 3:30am at a hair salon near Washington and Mitthoeffer Rd. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/8UmrEj4SVZ — Matthew Fultz (@matthewfultztv) July 2, 2023

As of early Sunday, detectives were awaiting a search warrant to examine the inside of the business in the hopes of learning more about the shooting, IMPD said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will identify the victims once their families have been notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-8477 or Gary.Toms@indy.gov.