Family searching for answers in fatal southwest Indy hit-and-run

Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle on Mann Road on Aug. 7. The driver who hit him has still not been found.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been a month since 81-year-old Tom Hembree was hit and killed by a vehicle after walking away from his home on the southwest side.

His family wants justice and that's why they're asking the community for help.

"Somebody knows something," said Hembree's niece, Robyn Neitzel.

Neitzel and her family won't rest until they find out who hit and killed her uncle. Neitzel said Hembree walked out of his home without his wife hearing him.

"With his walker, he walked up the street. Not sure which direction he went. Got up to Mann Road. He had apparently crossed the street and we think coming back across the street when he was hit," said Neitzel.

Hembree was in hospice care with dementia and Parkinson's. While his family said they were amazed he got as far as he did, they still feel robbed of his remaining time on earth.

"It's heartbreaking for my family, especially my aunt, to know someone did this and left him there," said Neitzel.

Neitzel said Hembree was a veteran and a quiet man who loved his family.

Now they want justice for this crime. They pulled together a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the driver's arrest.

"What was an accident turned into a crime," said Neitzel.

Hembree is one of 19 hit-and-run victims in Indianapolis this year. Neitzel said she sees her uncle in every victim.

"Just seeing the additional hit and runs since my uncle was killed just opens it up every time. These families, we hurt for them because we know what they're going through," said Neitzel.

As her family continues their search for answers, she hopes drivers take away one crucial lesson.

"Be cautious, because this could be your family member this happens to," said Neitzel.