Family seeks justice for mother fatally shot in northeast Indianapolis home

Brittany Allen answered a knock at her door just before she was shot and killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen is devastated after her tragic death.

She was gunned down last Friday inside her home near East 96th Street and Interstate 69 doing something we all do every day.

"There was a knock at the door. Brittany answered the door, and it was followed by gunshots," said Allen's cousin, Ebonie Walls Peterson.

Allen's mother, her 9-year-old daughter, and three nephews were all home at the time.

"It is piercing to the soul for it to happen and be so traumatic and so brutal. To have to go through all this. The emotions are... you can't even describe how they are and how to process them," said Peterson.

So far, IMPD has not made an arrest. But Allen's cousin said getting those questions answered would give them some much-needed peace.

"Just the peace knowing that she got justice from somebody that did her so wrong," said Peterson.

Allen was helping her mom raise her nephews. Now, her mom is left to raise her three nephews and her daughter alone. Her family is turning to the community for support.

"It's not going to be just after the funeral and services are over. There's going to be a lot for a lot of time that we are going to need help with," said Peterson.

The family misses Allen's magnetic personality and bubbly spirit. As they prepare to lay her to rest, they can't help but to think about the legacy she has left behind.

"I know she definitely had a purpose here on earth. She touched a lot of people. A lot of people loved Brittany. I just pray her legacy will live on with love and laughter and justice will be served," said Peterson.