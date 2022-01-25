Family calls for justice as suspect in teen's murder heads to court

Kianna Mimms was shot and killed in April 2021. She would have turned 19 on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Family and friends are calling for justice in the murder of an Indianapolis teenager.

Kianna Mimms would have turned 19 on Tuesday, but she was shot and killed last April.

"She was really going places," said Mimms' cousin, Jalyn Revere.

Tuesday was an emotional day for Mimms' family and friends. They gathered in a gym decorated in her favorite colors - blue and white - to share their favorite memories and wish her a happy birthday.

"She was someone you just had to be proud of. You could not say anything bad about her," said Revere.

Mimms' family said she was not your average 18-year-old. She had two jobs, competed in spelling bees, was preparing to go to Ball State University and join the military. She also loved sports.

"She played football, she did boxing, she did dancing. She did the unthinkable. She made sure her time on this earth was God-given. She made God proud. She made us proud," said Revere.

Della Brown and Ron Gee with Cease Fire Indy attended the celebration to support the family. They said everyone should feel inspired by Kianna's story.

"The world needs to know this Kianna. She had 18 years of life, but from the sound of it, she lived it to the fullest," said Brown.

Mimms' family remains heartbroken over losing her so young, but they find peace knowing she lived up to her highest potential. They hope her story inspires others to live up to theirs.

"You walk in your purpose. As long as He keeps you here, every day wake up and make the best of it. You never know when it's your last time to get that opportunity," said Revere.