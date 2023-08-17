Family of shooting victim wants gas station that's seen four homicides in four months closed

An 18-year-old victim's family wants the doors to a gas station where he lost his life shuttered forever as they voice frustrations on lack of police communication.

INDIANAPOLIS — 18-year-old Antwain Turentine was gunned down at the Shell gas station at 34th and Emerson late last month. He's one of four homicide victims on that property the past four months.

"I miss my son and I hate that my son stopped at this gas station," said Antwain's mother, Tequilla Moore.

She wants to see a change now.

"We really need justice, and it starts with this gas station being closed down, the owner taking some kind of responsibility," said Moore. "The owner hasn't reached out to anyone."

A suspect has not been arrested in Turentine's killing. Moore says she hasn't heard from police in nearly two weeks.

"I don't know what's going on with my son's case," she said. "I don't know anything. They should be reaching out to me."

Antwain's girlfriend, who did not want to give her name, agrees that this corner has attracted recent violence.

"They should at least have some security out here or something," she said. "Antwain was not the first person to be killed at this gas station. It's been a whole bunch of people before him."

"I don't even want to ride over here no more, period, point blank. Just coming up on the scene and seeing my son laid out," said Moore. "That's not cool."

IMPD offered this statement to 13News on recent violence at 34th and Emerson:

"IMPD is aware of the concerns by the community and residents regarding the Shell gas station near 34th and Emerson. This business has been the scene of far too many tragedies this year.

Over the past few months, IMPD North District has continued to work with the business owner about steps the owner can take to address the safety of customers and employees. The business has entered into a trespass agreement, allowing the law enforcement to take action if an individual is causing trouble at the property.

Recently, the owner signed up for B-Link, which allows IMPD’s Incident Analysis Center livestream access if a crime takes place near them, along with recorded video evidence for investigations.

IMPD also continues marked vehicle patrols in and near the business to show IMPD’s presence and commitment to the neighborhood."

A representative from this Shell gas station who came to show support from the family and share frustrations with police not doing enough in this area."

A representative from the gas station, Jagat Malhi, said they're working on changes to help prevent future violence form happening.

"We’re very sad by all the events that have transpired here over the last four months. We’ve had this gas station around 15 years and have never had instances like this," said Malhi. "I’m here today to try and take a step in the right direction to prevent these incidents from occurring. We will do our part, but we also need help from the community and especially IMPD in order to prevent this violence, because it’s not good for anybody."