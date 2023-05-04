Family of IU student killed in crash adds Kilroy's bar to civil lawsuit

The parents of Nathaniel Stratton said Kilroy's Sports Bar staff continued to serve Madelyn Howard, who was visibly intoxicated before the deadly crash.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The parents of an Indiana University student who was struck and killed while riding an electric scooter last year have added a Bloomington bar to their lawsuit against the woman accused in their son's death.

Brad and Elizabeth Stratton initially filed the suit last November against 22-year-old Madelyn Howard. Police arrested Howard, who they say was drunk when she was driving the car that hit Stratton on Sept. 18, 2022.

The suit said "Defendant, Madelyn Howard, left the traveled portion of the roadway while traveling at an excessive and unsafe rate of speed and struck Nathaniel Stratton (and) after hitting Nathaniel Stratton, Defendant, Madelyn Howard, fled the scene in her Mercedes, dragging the scooter underneath her vehicle instead of staying to render aid and/or call for medical assistance for Nathaniel Stratton."

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and judgment "for (Nathaniel's) death in a reasonable amount to be determined at the trial of this cause, for medical expenses, funeral and burial costs, and other special expenses."

In an amendment to the lawsuit Thursday, the Strattons added Kilroy's Sports Inc. as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit, Howard, whose blood alcohol concentration tested at .226 - nearly three times the legal limit of .08 - was drinking at Kilroy's Sports Bar on North Walnut Street in Bloomington before the crash. The suit claims bar staff continued to serve Howard, who was visibly intoxicated.

"Indiana law prohibits bars, such as Kilroy’s Sports, from serving alcohol to patrons who are already visibly intoxicated and from over-serving patrons," the lawsuit reads.

Howard was an employee of Kilroy's but was not working the night of the crash, according to the lawsuit.