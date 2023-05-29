Family of Indianapolis murder victim hopes for peace after California arrest

Justice Wills was shot and killed along with his friend, Eric Colvin, in June 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — For nearly two years, Antawn Wills has been seeking justice for his brother, Justice.

"He loved to live life to the fullest," said Wills. "Once that came to a stop for him, it kind of came to stop for a lot of us, too."

Justice Wills was shot and killed along with his friend, Eric Colvin, in June 2021. The two were in a car outside an apartment complex on the east side of Indianapolis.

"All we know is that Justice received a text message from Eric, asking him if he can take him somewhere and that Eric would give Justice 20 bucks for the ride. Once they got there, they were shot, like as soon as they arrive, because Justice didn't even have time to put the car in park or anything like that," Wills said.

He has no idea why the two were targeted.

"The big question is just, 'Why?' Like, why did this happen? Because when the detectives had asked our family if the name Lamar Ball rang any bells, like none of us had any idea who this could be," Wills said.

The Wills family has raised money for Crime Stoppers rewards and kept Ball's mugshot circulating once a warrant for his arrest was granted in October. Last week, Ball was arrested in Los Angeles. Something Wills said brings mixed emotions.

"It won't bring my brother back ... but hopefully it also brought him some more peace, knowing that he's finally apprehended," Wills said.

The family has started a foundation in Justice's name and is working on opening a park and basketball court in Indianapolis to honor him.

"A lot of us are still grieving, but we started to go more from being sad and missing him to trying to celebrate him," Wills said.