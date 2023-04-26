Family members charged after death of 12-year-old with disabilities

IMPD and the Department of Child Services are investigating after Rosa Hargrave showed up to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are facing neglect charges after an Indianapolis girl with disabilities died.

The child's mother, aunt, and mother's boyfriend are all accused of neglect and failing to get her proper care.

IMPD and the Department of Child Services are investigating after 12-year-old Rosa Hargrave, a semi-verbal child who had autism, showed up to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition after a large wound on her upper back and side of her abdomen became severely infected.

Just days after Rosa came into the ER, she died.

According to Alfie Ballew with the Marion County Coroner's Office, Hargrave's death resulted from complications of necrotizing fasciitis, a bacterial infection, due to chronic ulcers of the skin folds.

According to the probable cause affidavit, doctors at Riley told investigators "there was a significant concern for neglect with Rosa's injury," explaining that the wounds were significant and that the signs and symptoms would have been present for several days before she was taken to the hospital.

When investigators searched the home where Rosa lived with her mother, her mother's boyfriend, her aunt and four young children, they found mice, cockroaches, bugs, feces and rotten food throughout the house. Court records say the children had bug and mouse bites on their bodies and were dirty.

IEMS workers reported they believed the children were potentially dehydrated or malnourished and were brought into Riley Hospital for Children for further medical evaluation.

Now, Rosa's mother, Rosa Hargrave, her aunt Felicia Hargrave, and her mother's boyfriend, Charles Turner, are facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in injury.

Rosa's mother is facing additional charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Trial dates for all three have been set for June.

DCS reports that Indiana law prevents them from speaking about their involvement with families.

When it comes to reporting concerns of potential abuse or neglect, which is what the doctors at Riley did when they contacted DCS in this case, DCS stressed that Indiana is a mandatory reporting state. That means anyone who suspects a child is being neglected or abused is required to make a report.