Family of man shot at east side gas station pleading for justice five years later

Donald Baker was seriously wounded in a shooting at 16th and Gladstone in August 2016. A suspect remains at large.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the City of Indianapolis deals with a weekend of record gun violence, the family of man injured by gunfire five years ago hasn't given up on justice.

The family of Donald Baker is sharing their plea for help at the most critical time ever for the victim. Baker's wife is not giving up on finding justice after all these years. She hopes whoever shot her husband has had a hard time finding peace.

"We don't want revenge, we don't hate you, we forgive you," said Stephanie Moore-Baker. "We just want you to come forward or for someone who knows who did the shooting to come forward."

Since Aug. 14, 2016, Moore-Baker has been at her husband's bedside after gunfire changed their lives forever. She has now become his primary caregiver while helping with grandchildren and working at the same time.

"It's been rough. Sitting in the hospital, 13, 14, 15 hours, him not making it, him being on life-support," she said.

When Baker stopped at a gas station at East 16th Street and North Gladstone Avenue on his way home from work, it was packed with family and friends of 16-year-old Theothus Carter. Dozens of people attended the memorial vigil for the teenager after his shooting death at the gas station.

Someone shot Baker twice after he accidentally bumped their car. One of the bullets struck him in the back and another hit him in the leg, which has led to severe inflammation.

"Osteomyelitis, that's what caused him to get his leg amputated and I have had to watch that," his wife said.

5 Years ago, Someone at a memorial vigil for a murdered 16yo boy - - shot Donald Baker twice after he accidentally bumped their car at the 16th & Gladstone Conoco Gas Station. Still, after a grim prognosis his wife hopes the shooter will come forward. @WTHRcom @cicrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/9KBIGYPu6d — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) May 17, 2021

The Bakers attend Open Door Church of Deliverance. There are non-stop prayers to find the shooter who got away. Stephanie gets phone calls every day from fellow church members to check to see if she needs anything. Some church members have even taught her how to care for Donald, including changing his bandages and cleaning his medical equipment.

Bishop Rufus Hicks is pastor of the Open Door Church of Deliverance on Central Avenue. The Bakers have remained faithful to the ministry and that's why he believes so many of the members have checked on them daily.

Hicks is praying that the person responsible for shooting Baker has no rest, even though they have gotten away with it so far.

"You may be able to get away from the police for a while, you may be able to get away from other people, but you can't get away from God...and God has his time set," he said.

That's one reason Hicks said the shooter can even contact him to come forward.

Now, five years after the shooting and a not-so-good prognosis, Baker is back home surrounded by his favorite things, like his caricature drawings, and more importantly his loving wife.

"That's why he is home with me, to spend these last few days here with me," said Moore-Baker. "But if you have information, I just beg you to do the right thing."