Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar Tree employee arrested after shooting co-worker

Police took a 21-year-old into custody Monday after he shot his co-worker in the leg.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar Tree employee was arrested Monday for shooting a co-worker.

Two employees were fighting in a stockroom when a 21-year-old man pulled out a firearm and shot a 29-year-old man in the leg, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers arrived to the store near Emerson and Churchman avenues, and took the suspect into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and his condition was reported to be stable.