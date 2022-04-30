Family dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Lawrence

Police say two men were involved in an altercation where one was stabbed and died at the hospital.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence Police detectives are investigating a Saturday morning stabbing that resulted in the man's death and the arrest of another man described as a close family member.

Police have not identified the men by name.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m. at a house in the 12500 block of Teacup Way off 62nd Street and Carroll Road.

Police said a domestic altercation led to the stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment but passed away.

The suspect was detained, then arrested on a preliminary charge of murder.

Police said the incident was isolated to the family of the victim and suspect, and there is no threat to the public.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine final charges.