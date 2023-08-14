'Family altercation' leads to homicide investigation in Lawrence

The incident happened Sunday at an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465, around 11 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 13, officers responded to a report of an altercation between family members at an apartment in the 7100 block of Foxborough Drive, near East 56th Street and Interstate 465.

Officers arrived and found an unresponsive man, later identified as 27-year-old Oliver Johnson. Medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.

Officers then spoke with family members, who identified the suspect as 53-year-old Rolf Johnson. Family members said Johnson left the apartment before officers arrived.

Within an hour, a McCordsville police officer located the suspect vehicle.

Lawrence and McCordsville police officers stopped the suspect vehicle in the 11000 block of Pendleton Pike and took Johnson into custody.

Johnson has been preliminarily charged with murder. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make a final charging decision.