Fall Shred-it Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17

There will be five locations across central Indiana where residents can drop off paper to shred or electronics to dispose of safely.

INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As in past years, Crime Stoppers, IMPD and WTHR will serve as the host at the downtown location in Indianapolis in the station's parking lot, located at the corner of 10th and Meridian streets, just off I-65.

Here's a list of all of the participating locations:

Creekside Middle School - 3525 W. 126th St., Carmel (hosted by Carmel Police)

Greenwood Park Mall - 1251 U.S. 31 North, Greenwood (hosted by the Greenwood Police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

Belzer Middle School - 7555 E. 56th St., Indianapolis (hosted by the Lawrence Police Department)

Speedway Police Department - 1410 N. Lynhurst Drive, Speedway (hosted by the Speedway Police Department)

WTHR - 1000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis (hosted by IMPD and WTHR)

Each location will be open at 10 a.m. and process items until 1 p.m. Both paper and electronics will be accepted. Click here for updates on details for the day.

A $5 donation is requested for each box to be shredded. Televisions and computer monitors require a $20 disposal fee.