Gret Glyer's family confirmed his death to WUSA9 and said he was CEO of DonorSee, which lets people donate to those in need and get a video update of their impact.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A man was found shot dead in his home in Fairfax, Virginia, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Gret Glyer. His family also confirmed his death to WUSA9 and said that Glyer was the CEO of Donor See, a “giving platform” with the mission to “build a global support network for the world's poorest.”

Officers were called to the 9800 block of Bolton Village Court for a reported shooting. Police said an adult resident made a call at 2:57 a.m. about a shooting. There were two children reported to be in the house.

#BREAKING — Police on scene for homicide. Here’s what we just learned from @FairfaxCityPD:



- Victim: Gret Glyer, 32 years old

- Adult resident made call at 2:57am about shooting

- 2 children in house



What we don’t know — Who shot him, and why. Awaiting more info. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/7FKt9wno6b — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) June 24, 2022

Police said the back door was open when they arrived. Once inside, police found the man had already died from his wounds.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened and how the man was shot.

They're asking anyone with video footage of the area or information possibly related to this case to contact Detective Matthew Green at matthew.green@fairfaxva.gov or 703-385-7959.

"Gret is a shining light that has brought hope and joy to everyone and everything he touched," DonorSee posted on its Facebook page Friday. "The DonorSee team is in shock. Our thoughts, love, prayers, and support are with Gret's beloved wife Heather, their children, family, and friends."

This morning around 0258 hours, the police department received a 911 emergency call from a resident on Bolton Village Court reporting that a male subject had been shot. Officers made entry into the home at 0307 hours, where they located Mr. Gret Glyer, a 32 year old male. — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) June 24, 2022

Neighbors said they were shocked at the news.

“Obviously concerned. Obviously prayers and blessings of grace to that family,” one neighbor told WUSA9.

“We certainly never think it’s going to happen in our neighborhood. Our community or anything else," another neighbor said. "But unfortunately, this is America. And the proliferation of guns and the level of violence we all experience is just unacceptable. And it can happen everywhere.”

Police said this was the first homicide in Fairfax City since July 2008.

Glyer's last tweet, at about 10 p.m. Thursday, looked forward to ending extreme poverty in the world.

"The day we end extreme poverty, we will throw the world’s biggest party. It will be one of the greatest days of humankind. But we need a location. Perhaps Lake Malawi?"

The day we end extreme poverty, we will throw the world’s biggest party. It will be one of the greatest days of humankind.



But we need a location. Perhaps Lake Malawi? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uY3jVEHtBs — Gret Glyer 🌍 (@gretglyer) June 24, 2022

The organization most recently started the Humanity Fund with the aim of providing relief to the most vulnerable.