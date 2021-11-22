Ex-Muncie Animal Shelter director takes plea deal in sexual misconduct with minor

Philip Peckinpaugh faces up to six years in prison at his sentencing in January.

INDIANAPOLIS — The former director of the Muncie Animal Shelter is taking a plea deal on sexual misconduct with a minor. Philip Peckinpaugh had also been facing charges of child solicitation, possession of child pornography and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

According to court documents, in May of 2020, Peckinpaugh's then-wife had tried to text him one night and he had not responded. She told officers she then heard a noise and went to a guest room where her husband was in bed. He told her to leave him alone, and that is when she noticed someone else was in bed with him.

Investigators said the victim told them that Peckinpaugh began messaging her months earlier. Over time, she told them the messages turned flirtatious. The victim said Peckinpaugh had asked for naked pictures of her when she was 15 years old and eventually things turned physical. According to court documents, Peckinpaugh admitted to investigators he had a relationship with the girl.