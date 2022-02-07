Man who took multiple children, 2 women hostage shot by police in Evansville

Police say 34-year-old Phillip Dill forced their hand when he "aggressively" held a knife to a woman in an Evansville home.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police fatally shot a man who was holding multiple children and two women hostage inside an Evansville home on Friday.

The Vanderburgh County coroner identified the man as 34-year-old Phillip Dill of Evansville.

Police said they were called to Fairlawn Circle at around 11 a.m. on a report of a man who said he had a gun and was going to shoot his family. He also mentioned having a knife that he was using to threaten a woman.

Officers tracked down the man, identified as Dill, and discovered he was in a home with multiple children and two women. The Evansville Police Department said Dill was also armed with a knife.

Police were able to get the children and one of the women out of the home. The other woman wasn't able to escape. Police said Dill kept her inside the home while holding a knife to her.

After about 30 minutes of attempting to negotiate for her surrender, police said Dill "aggressively" held the knife to the woman in a "threatening manner forcing police to take action."

Officers shot Dill and then quickly removed the woman from the home. The children and two women were all able to escape the incident without any physical injuries.

Dill was declared dead at the scene.