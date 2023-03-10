'This guy attacked me, and I shot him' | Employee charged with shooting co-worker at Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Police took 21-year-old Dakota Miller into custody Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot his co-worker in the leg.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A Beech Grove Family Dollar/Dollar Tree employee is now charged for shooting a co-worker.

Dakota Miller, 21, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

According to court documents, police were called on Oct. 2 for a shooting at the store near Emerson and Churchman avenues.

They were told two employees were fighting in a stockroom when Miller allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot a 29-year-old man in the leg, according to the Beech Grove Police Department.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting.

In court documents, investigators claim Miller told police at the scene that he had been in a fight with the other employee back in the stockroom. He allegedly said other employees separated the two, and when they were about 3 to 4 feet apart, Miller pulled his gun and fired at the other employee. Miller said he had pointed the gun at the other employee's buttocks and fired several shots and saw his co-worker fall to the ground, according to the court documents. After that, Miller is said to have gone to the front of the store, unloaded the gun and waited for police.

Fellow co-workers corroborated most of Miller's statements, that the other employee hit him and then the two were separated. They differed in saying Miller and the other employee were about 10 feet apart when Miller started shooting, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and had to have two surgeries as a result of the shooting.