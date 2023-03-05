Woman faces multiple felonies in connection with ongoing rental scheme

Fishers police said a "lengthy investigation" led to the arrest of a woman who was ripping off renters in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fishers police arrested a woman in connection with an ongoing rental scheme following an extensive investigation, the department announced Wednesday.

In the fall of 2021, the Fishers Police Department said they launched an investigation into a possible rental home scheme involving Megan Stoner, 25, of Elwood.

Stoner's scheme reportedly hinged on misrepresenting herself as the owner of a home in Fishers, according to the department.

She allegedly scammed three victims into signing a lease agreement, and giving her money for their deposit and first month’s rent.

But Stoner allegedly never provided keys or access to the home.

An arrest warrant was issued for Stoner on April 26, 2023, and she turned herself in to the Hamilton County Jail the following day.