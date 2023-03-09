Indianapolis man arrested, charged in 2021 attempted murder

Eltonio Williams had several outstanding warrants, including battery with a deadly weapon and felony carrying a weapon.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 31-year-old man from Indianapolis is finally in police custody, nearly two years after police were trying to arrest him for an attempted murder on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police arrested Eltonio Williams on several outstanding warrants Wednesday, March 8. One of those warrants was for attempted murder, stemming from a June 2021 shooting on East Michigan Street, near Woodruff Place East Drive.

Shortly after 2 a.m. that day, officers found a security guard at a private adult club who had been shot in the shin. His injury was the result of a disturbance between Williams and another man, Warren Archie.

According to court documents, during that altercation, Williams pointed a gun at the back of Archie's head and pulled the trigger multiple times. One of those shots hit the security guard in the leg. Williams then ran away from the club as Archie shot back at him. Archie drove away from the club before officers arrived.

Detectives identified Williams as being involved in the shooting two weeks after it happened. In March 2022, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged him with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a handgun with a previous felony conviction. A year later, officers were finally able to arrest him.

A detective with the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit saw Williams on March 8, doing maintenance work on Fort Wayne Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. In addition to his warrants for the June 2021 incident, Williams had outstanding warrants from May 2021 for being a felon carrying a handgun and resisting law enforcement.

When police took Williams into custody on March 8, he again had a handgun on him, according to the probable cause affidavit. He's now facing an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun for that incident.

Williams' jury trial for the attempted murder case is scheduled to begin June 26.