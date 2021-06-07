Elkhart man convicted of multiple sex crimes involving minor

Khalil Jackson, 25, of Elkhart, was convicted of five federal charges including sex trafficking, cyberstalking and producing child pornography.

ELKHART, Ind. — An Elkhart man has been found guilty of multiple federal charges stemming from a human trafficking case involving a minor.

Khalil Jackson, 25, of Elkhart, was convicted following a four-day jury trial in the South Bend District Court.

The jury found Jackson guilty of five federal charges that were filed against him for sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Those charges include:

Sex trafficking of a minor

Production of child pornography

Transportation of child pornography

Possession of child pornography

Cyberstalking

The trial followed an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Joseph County Police Department and Elkhart Police Department.