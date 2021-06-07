Elkhart man convicted of multiple sex crimes involving minor

ELKHART, Ind. — An Elkhart man has been found guilty of multiple federal charges stemming from a human trafficking case involving a minor.
Khalil Jackson, 25, of Elkhart, was convicted following a four-day jury trial in the South Bend District Court.
The jury found Jackson guilty of five federal charges that were filed against him for sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Those charges include:
- Sex trafficking of a minor
- Production of child pornography
- Transportation of child pornography
- Possession of child pornography
- Cyberstalking
The trial followed an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Joseph County Police Department and Elkhart Police Department.
Now Jackson awaits sentencing. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20, 2021.