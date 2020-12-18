Edinburgh police recover stolen car with Christmas-themed license plate

Two people who were in the car with a "MR X MAS" license plate are facing charges.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Just in time for Christmas, "Mr. X-Mas" is getting his car back.

Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little said he saw a cream-colored Cadillac leaving a home on E. Thompson Street Thursday. A check of the vehicle's license plate, "MR X MAS," came back to show the car had been reported stolen in the Beech Grove area.

Little and another officer stopped the Cadillac on West Main Cross Street and detained the two people inside.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Paul Amburey, was arrested for auto theft, possession of a narcotic drug, false informing and operating without receiving a license. He also had a warrant out of Marion County.