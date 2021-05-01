Edinburgh police officer facing child molest charges

Michael David Nunez is accused of molesting a child multiple times.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An Edinburgh police officer is facing child molest charges.

Michael David Nunez is accused of molesting a child multiple times. The victim's mother called the Edinburgh Police Department, which turned the investigation over the to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

When police went to arrest Nunez Dec. 30, his interaction with them had them first take him to the hospital. Nunez was then arrested Tuesday when he was released from the hospital.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the citizens of Johnson County and impartially enforcing all laws, regardless of the individuals involved. Law enforcement officers should be held to a higher standard and any allegations against them will always be fully investigated and handled the same as any other case,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess.

Nunez could face up to 100 years in prison and additional charges could still be filed.

“I take the safety and protection of the children in our community very seriously. My office looks forward to presenting our evidence in court and acting as the voice for this child in the criminal justice system," said Joe Villanueva, the Johnson County prosecutor.