Edinburgh police find 208 grams of meth, gun during traffic stop

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police in an Indiana town recovered nearly 210 grams of meth and a gun during a traffic stop.
The Edinburgh Police Department on Saturday said officers saw a driver make a traffic violation and pulled the driver over. The police department called in help from the Johnson County K9 unit.
The K9 found about 208 grams of meth and a handgun which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Corey Spears. He was arrested on suspicion of felony dealing methamphetamine and possession of a handgun with no license as a convicted felon.
Spears is being held in the Johnson County Jail.
