Counterfeit money suspects arrested after chase in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Edinburgh officers arrested a man and woman on counterfeiting, theft, resisting arrest and other charges after a chase on I-65.

Police were called to the Edinburgh outlet mall on Thursday for a report of someone trying to use counterfeit money at the Carter's store.

Officers arrived and started surveillance on the suspects' car. While watching it, a woman ran out from the store, jumped into the car police were watching and took off.

Police said the driver, William Cokley and alleged accomplice, Erica May refused to stop for officers.

Officers said the suspects' car drove the wrong way on US-31, nearly hitting several cars before getting onto I-65.

Police were able to catch them when their car got blocked by stopped semi traffic. Officers were able to find four counterfeit bills thrown out of the car during the chase. They said they also got the two counterfeit bills used at the Carter's store.