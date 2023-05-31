Edinburgh man sentenced to prison in Thanksgiving Day shooting

Damion Bryant pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide in the death of 49-year-old Wayne McGeorge Jr.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An Edinburgh man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting last November.

Police were called to investigate a shooting on Bluff Road on the southwest side of Edinburgh shortly after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

McGeorge was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. An ambulance took him to a Columbus hospital, but he died a short time later.

On Tuesday, a Bartholomew County judge sentenced Bryant to six years in the Department of Correction. Bryant received credit for 182 days already served in jail.