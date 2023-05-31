x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Edinburgh man sentenced to prison in Thanksgiving Day shooting

Damion Bryant pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide in the death of 49-year-old Wayne McGeorge Jr.
Credit: Adobe Stock/Aldeca Productions

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An Edinburgh man has been sentenced to prison in connection with a deadly shooting last November.

Damion Bryant pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide in the death of 49-year-old Wayne E. McGeorge Jr.

Police were called to investigate a shooting on Bluff Road on the southwest side of Edinburgh shortly after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

McGeorge was found with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. An ambulance took him to a Columbus hospital, but he died a short time later.

On Tuesday, a Bartholomew County judge sentenced Bryant to six years in the Department of Correction. Bryant received credit for 182 days already served in jail.    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mother travels to Indiana to hear deceased son's heartbeat once again

Before You Leave, Check This Out