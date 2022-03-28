2 injured, 1 critically, in east Indianapolis double shooting

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Riley Place, just north of the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating an east side shooting that left two people injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

IMPD officers were called to a report of a person shot just before 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Riley Place, just north of the intersection of Emerson and Southeastern avenues.

Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot. Police said one person is in critical condition and the other is in good condition.

The shooting is under investigation and at the time of publishing, police had not released the names of those who were shot or any information about a suspect or motive.