Man in critical condition after stabbing on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's east side Friday morning.
The incident happened in the 900 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Police told 13News the man was stabbed as he was walking to Kroger. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.