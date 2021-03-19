x
Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing on Indy's east side

Police said a man was walking to Kroger in the 900 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 6:30 a.m. when he was stabbed.
Credit: WTHR/Scott Graber
A man was stabbed on the city's east side, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was stabbed on the city's east side Friday morning.

The incident happened in the 900 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police told 13News the man was stabbed as he was walking to Kroger. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. 

