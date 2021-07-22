x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened around noon near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on the city's east side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a person with trauma to their body, who was listed in critical condition.

Police have not shared the victim's identity or information on a possible suspect at this time.

What other people are reading: 