Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

The shooting happened around noon near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was shot on the city's east side Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Gladstone Avenue, near 10th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon on a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a person with trauma to their body, who was listed in critical condition.

Police have not shared the victim's identity or information on a possible suspect at this time.