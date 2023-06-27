Person dead after shooting near 21st and Shadeland

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a person shot on 6850 E 21st Street early in the afternoon on June 27.
IMPD officers located a person whom they say had appeared to be shot.
The individual was later pronounced dead.
UPDATE: IMPD responded to the call around 3 p.m. At this time, they do not have a suspect or a person of interest. They are asking the community to help solve this case by reporting any possible clues or tips to law enforcement.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.