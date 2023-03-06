Thieves hit east Indianapolis restaurant twice in 3 days

Two different suspects robbed El Chivo Jaliciense Taqueria y Birrieria over three days earlier this month.

INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance video shows the frightening moments employees of an east Indianapolis restaurant were held at gunpoint.

"I told my employees not to confront them. No money is worth their lives," said Gina Becerra, owner of El Chivo Jaliciense Taqueria y Birrieria on East Washington Street.

Becerra said on the afternoon of March 1, a man walked inside the restaurant with a gun.

"On the video, it looked like the suspect came in like he knew where he was going, so it must mean he's been there before," Becerra said.

Employees, including Becerra's uncle, were in the kitchen getting ready to go on break and have lunch.

"He went in, took his gun out and pointed it at the back of his neck and was demanding money," Becerra said.

The suspect can be seen on video forcing one woman to open the cash register.

"He was just pointing the gun at everybody to make sure they didn't move or call the police," said Becerra.

Becerra said he then asked for more money before he left. Three days later, they were robbed again, this time, Becerra said, by a different suspect, also caught on camera.

She said she has not yet reported this incident to police.

The suspect stole money from a jar that her 10-year-old son made from selling candy.

"We try to make that place a safe place for our community and we try to keep it that way," said Becerra.

Losing money doesn't compare to the heartbreak.

"It's more emotional. We put a lot of heart into that business," Becerra said.

A business that's been open for a year-and-a-half.

"We pray that it doesn't happen again," Becerra said.

Becerra said she's hoping her family business can remain open.