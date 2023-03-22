2 staff members hurt in shooting at Denver's East High School

A student shot the two staff members, Denver's mayor said. One was in surgery, the other was talking with investigators.

DENVER — A juvenile male student at East High School is accused of shooting two staff members Wednesday morning as he was being searched for weapons as a part of a safety plan, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

"They were undergoing a search, and during that search, obviously a weapon, a handgun was retrieved and several shots were fired," DPD Chief Ron Thomas said.

The two staff members, both male administrators, were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of them was taken into surgery for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The second person was in serious condition but was able to talk with investigators.

The shooting was in an office area, away from other students. The student, who was not named, fled the school, but Thomas said they know who he is and were working to find him. He said they had not yet located him or recovered the weapon used. The suspect had been searched previously as part of the safety plan and no weapons were found, Thomas said.

Due to his age, the suspect was not named, he was only described as a Black male, with an Afro hair style who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that had an astronaut on it.

"I'm deeply sorry that we're here," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero. "I really really feel that we shouldn't be here, but here we are."

A student was also taken to the hospital related to some type of reaction but was not hurt in the shooting, according to DPD.

The Denver Public School District said in a tweet that the school was placed on lockdown due to police activity. The district went on to say that students were being held in their period classrooms until further notice.

As of 11:30 a.m., parents were able to pick up their students at 17th and Esplanade, the district said. Students who drove will be escorted to their cars and will be allowed to leave.

Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. DPS also said they were working with RTD to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home.

DPS said East HS will remain closed for the rest of the week and that once classes resume two armed officers will be present at the school for the remainder of the school year.

"We are looking forward to expanding that conversation into how we can re-establish a relationship with a presence at our schools, in particular our high schools," said DPS Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero.

The district school board voted unanimously in 2020 to remove School Resource Officers (SROs). After that vote, DPD school resource officers were phased out and the district relied on its own security team.

Part of the argument to remove the SROs was that they unfairly target students of color, and make them wary of law enforcement early in their lives.

After the shooting Wednesday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement that called the decision to remove SROs a "mistake" and said, "we must move swiftly to correct it."

Luis Garcia, a student at the school, died last month after a shooting just outside the school. He was shot and injured while in a car at 17th and Esplanade on Feb. 13 around 2:30 p.m. He died on March 1.

Police said there was no indication that he fired any shots. Two teens who were in a different car were taken into custody later that afternoon, but neither suspect faces charges specifically related to the shooting.

Garcia's shooting prompted students to walkout, saying they were concerned about their safety.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver

