Southwest Indianapolis shooting leaves one in critical condition

Police say the scene remains active and no suspects have been taken into custody.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that left one person in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of the shooting in the 3100 block of Earlswood Lane, near SR 37 and W. Southport Road on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

The victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in critical condition.