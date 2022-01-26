Indianapolis man sentenced to 55 years for 2018 murder of Greenwood father

Dwight Shotts shot and killed Tony Cline in April 2018, then left his body in a bathtub for a week.

A Marion County judge sentenced Dwight Shotts to 55 years for the April 2018 murder of Tony Cline.

Shotts has already spent nearly four years in the Marion County Jail awaiting his trial to wrap up.

A jury convicted Shotts of the murder in December 2021. He shot Cline in the head, then left the victim's body in a bathtub for a week. He finally called 911 because of the smell in his house in the 3100 block of East Tabor Street on the south side of Indianapolis.

Cline had been reported as missing for six days before his body was discovered.

Cline's widow was the only person to testify at the sentencing hearing Wednesday. Cline left behind three sons, and she said their father's murder has caused both financial and emotional challenges for the family. Since Cline's death, the boys have struggled with getting into trouble at school and separation anxiety. One also attempted to harm himself.

Videos posted online by Shotts showed that he and Cline knew one another and fished together on several occasions.