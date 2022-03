Arkansas State Police have confirmed that at least 10 people were shot and injured at a local business in Dumas Saturday night.

DUMAS, Ark. — According to Arkansas State Police, at least 10 people were shot in Dumas during a car show in the area Saturday night.

Authorities said that the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. as state troopers were made aware of the shooting that took place outside of a local business.

There is no other information at this time.