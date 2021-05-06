DUI suspect arrested after threatening off-duty Columbus officer

Jeffrey Castetter is accused of holding a knife outside of his car's window while tailgating an off-duty officer.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Noblesville man was arrested on OWI, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and intimidation against a law enforcement officer.

Jeffrey Castetter is accused of holding a knife outside of his car's window while tailgating an off-duty officer. The off-duty officer called police dispatch and Castetter, 26, was pulled over near US 31 and Washington Street.

Officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath. Castetter was given several field sobriety tests and police said he failed them. Castetter then refused other tests. Police had to get a warrant for a blood draw.