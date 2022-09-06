Franklin man arrested after allegedly shooting handgun, driving drunk through cornfield

According to court documents, police found two grams of mushrooms inside the truck, as well as nine shell casings on the passenger side floor.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man Monday evening after he allegedly drove drunk through a cornfield and fired shots from a handgun.

According to court documents, Johnson County sheriff's deputies and police officers from Whiteland and Franklin responded to an incident at Graham Road and County Road 400 North in Whiteland shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Dispatchers told police there were reports of shots fired from a cornfield and a truck driving into a cornfield while pulling lawn mowers.

According to court documents, police identified 39-year-old Mark Douglas Wagner II, of Franklin, as the possible suspect due to prior incidents with Whiteland police and mental health issues.

Court documents say Whiteland Police Chief Rick Shipp spoke with Wagner on the phone and was able to get him to drive out of the cornfield, when he was then taken into custody.

Police found two grams of mushrooms inside the truck, as well as nine shell casings on the passenger side floor, which were the same size casings from a Glock 23 40mm that was also found.

Deputies submitted a search warrant for a blood draw. Wagner was then arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief for the damage Wagner did to the cornfield while driving through it.