Driver reaches plea deal after hitting women, children in Boone County town

Kenneth Long was sentenced on three counts with eight counts being dropped as part of the plea deal.

ADVANCE, Ind. — A plea deal reached with Kenneth Long dismisses eight charges in a case where he hit women and children while driving drunk in Boone County in September of 2019.

The deal does mean a guilty plea on two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Long was sentenced to four years in jail but had a year-and-a-half suspended and was given credit for a year he's already spent in jail.

Long admitted to police he was driving drunk when he hit five pedestrians, including young children. His red Chevy Cavalier struck Melody Thomas, her daughter Jenna Thomas, as well as Jenna’s eight-month-old son Carson Dillon and Melody’s twin toddler granddaughters.

The family had been walking west on Wall Street to Jawbone BBQ, a food stand, meat shop and catering business at the corner of Wall and Main streets. Melody and Jenna were pushing the toddlers in strollers and Jenna was holding Carson when they were struck from behind. Jenna hit the windshield and suffered an elbow injury. Her infant son was knocked from her arms in the impact. Carson Dillon suffered facial injuries. The car fender may have contacted the stroller, but the twins were not injured. Melody suffered a minor concussion and bumps and bruises from the impact with the windshield.