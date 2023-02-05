Greenwood family shaken after drive-by shooting peppers home with bullets

Broken glass litters the front porch where gunfire hit the Greenwood property.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are searching for the gunmen who shot up a house with a family with kids inside.

It happened in the Summerfield Place neighborhood, near U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Broken glass litters the front porch where gunfire peppered the Greenwood property. The drive-by with a dozen shots targeted the Tial home.

A mom and her kids nearly became victims.

"I thought, 'Oh, what is that?' you know, I was so afraid," said homeowner Hefzibah Tial. "I don't know why they try to do that. I don't know. And if they shot this side? I would have died. Yeah."

Inside the house, it's clear how this was a very dangerous, very close call.

There are multiple shots through the front door, gashes in the walls and stairs from bullets, bullet holes in a bathroom wall, ceiling and cabinet downtstairs.

Upstairs is where Hefzibah was caring for her sick 10-year-old during the drive-by. Her daughter was in bed as Hefzibah went into the bathroom to get her some water.

"I heard the gun shoot and my daughter was asleep on here and then I put the hot water over here and went into the bathroom and when I came back -- what is that? I think it's the thunder," she said.

It wasn't thunder.

At least five gunshots went right through the bedroom window, right near her child.

They shattered a glass armoire on the other side of the room.

"Every night we say our prayers," Tial said. "Yeah, we pray and then I think God saved us, you know, they shot a lot, but God saved us."

Their 13-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son were not hurt either.

But Greenwood Police want to catch the people who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors say they're worried, too, after that violent wakeup call.

Neighbors tell 13News they saw a dark-colored truck or SUV drive off after the shooting.

Detectives are now looking at doorbell and security video from the area, in hopes of spotting and tracking the culprits.

Meanwhile, this crime has shattered Hefzibah Tial's sense of safety.

"I'm a little bit afraid," she said. "I can't sleep at night because I'm worried, you know, maybe they come back."