DoorDash driver shot while making delivery in Indianapolis, records say

The man told police he was making a delivery for DoorDash when his SUV was shot at. As the driver sped away, he was hit by a bullet.

INDIANAPOLIS — A DoorDash driver was shot while making a delivery in Indianapolis on Sunday morning.

Police were called at around 8:30 a.m. to investigate a man who had been shot and showed up at Community South Hospital, located at 1402 E. County Line Rd.

The man told police he wasn't sure of the exact location of the shooting, but was able to detail what happened.

He said he was making a delivery for DoorDash, when his SUV was shot at. Police records show it was a shotgun that was being used to shoot at him.

As the driver sped away, he was hit by a bullet.

The report didn't say what condition the man was in when he showed up at the hospital.