Domestic Violence Network encourages teens to speak up about dating violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The statistics are staggering. One in three teens will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by during a relationship.

February is "Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month."

The Domestic Violence Network is using The Change Project to encourage teens to have tough conversations with their parents and peers. Currently, Indiana ranks third out of 30 states with the highest percentage of high school students who reported sexual dating violence during the past 12 months.

The pandemic hasn't helped.

"With COVID, there has definitely been a concern with young people being at home all the time and not having school resources available or a safe, consistent adult that they could talk to," said Lindsay Hill Stawick, DVM's associate director.

Stawick spoke with students at Pike High School about what unhealthy relationships look like and how to recognize those red flags through interactive activities.

"Using words to put you down and make you feel like you don't matter, those are some signs that start first," said Stawick

Some students said they don't always feel like the people in their lives take those red flags seriously.

"I think most of our parents are so used to toxic relationships in the past. It's a generational thing. When we bring it up now, they say 'you don't know what you're talking about' or say 'this is normal; you should go with it,'" said student Fanuella Anthony.

Stawick knows personally how teen dating violence can be a life-or-death situation. The Change Project was created in honor of Heather Norris and Coriana Johnson - two people Stawick knew personally. Norris was a close friend of Stawick and was murdered by her boyfriend in 2007. Johnson was Stawick's little sister through the Big Brother Big Sister program. While her case is still unsolved, Stawick knows personally Johnson was in an unhealthy relationship before she was killed.

"They are always on the forefront of mind to try and stop this from happening to anyone else," said Stawick.

Students in the class said they feel emboldened to speak up not only for themselves but for their friends. That's a big step that could save a life.

If you are interested in having DVN come out and teach The Change Project, go to www.dvnconnect.org or call 317-872-1086.