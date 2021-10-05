Advocates seek funding to help reverse rising trend of domestic violence deaths in Indianapolis

Their goal is to help the survivors and honor the victims of what's been considered too long a family issue.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least 34 people in central Indiana have died because of domestic violence. This month we honor them, and we say their names.

But one survivor said we have to do more.

"The numbers in Indianapolis have increased drastically since COVID," said domestic violence survivor Danyette Smith.

Smith survived an abusive relationship.

"I was at work, and he called, and I didn't answer because I was too busy. And I looked at my text and he said, 'I'm coming to kill you,'" she said.

She said the abuse started randomly. She lived in fear for years.

"Sleeping with a knife, making sure everything was put away in reference to our guns," said Smith.

Kelly McBride with Domestic Violence Network offers help for survivors like Smith and other people hoping to escape.

"We need to create safe, nurturing communities that have safe, nurturing households. We do that by affordable housing, livable wage, affordable child care," said McBride.

Smith agrees that more funding offers more options.

"What we can do is continue to pray that more money comes into the city, so we can continue to provide shelter and resources and what's needed to bring those numbers down," said Smith.

"We don't want to forget these individuals. They lost their life through an act of violence and we want to keep their memory alive," McBride said.