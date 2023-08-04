IMPD: 1 in custody after shooting at officers responding to domestic disturbance on Indy's northeast side

The incident happened Friday in the 3900 block of Downes Drive, near East 38th Street and North Mitthoeffer Road, around 2:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person is in custody allegedly shooting at officers responding to a domestic disturbance Friday morning on the city's northeast side.

According to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook, there were four adults — including the adult male suspect — and seven children in the home at the time of the incident.

Police said everyone in the home except for one adult and the suspect got out of the home safely prior to officers' arrival.

According to police, officers were able to speak with the person who was still inside with the suspect, and that person was able to get out safely.

Police said they then heard one gunshot near the home and asked the suspect to come outside with his hands up.

This prompted police to request IMPD SWAT team members to the scene. Within minutes of requesting SWAT, police said the suspect fired multiple shots from inside the home at officers. No officers were injured, according to police.

Shortly after, police said the suspect willfully surrendered to officers and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an undisclosed injury not related to the incident.

Police said officers found a gun inside the home.

IMPD's Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the incident due to shots being fired at officers.