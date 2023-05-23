Discovery of 24 abandoned dogs near Rushville prompts police investigation

The dogs were found in two separate counties over the weekend.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Rushville police launched an investigation to try and find who may have dumped 24 dogs at two different locations in rural Indiana over the weekend.

In a message posted to Facebook on Sunday shortly before 8 p.m. by the Rushville Animal Shelter, shelter workers pleaded with the public to help find who may have abandoned the dogs by checking security cameras.

"24 dogs is ALOT of dogs to leave one location overnight and go unnoticed, if you know something, say something lives are depending on it!," the post reads.

Nine of the dogs were reportedly dumped by an unknown person at the Rushville dog park at 119 W. 16th St., and shelter workers believe that same person dumped an additional 15 dogs in a neighboring county.

The Rushville Police Department shared the animal shelter's post on Facebook and reiterated they are investigating the incident.

The Rushville Animal Shelter and Rushville Police Department did not respond to 13News' request for comment as of publication.