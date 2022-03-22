19-year-old pleads guilty in crime connected to deadly Bargersville shooting

Prosecutors said Devon McHugh was involved in an attempted robbery that led to his two accomplices being shot to death.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — NOTE: The video above is a previous report from when the prosecutor charged Devon McHugh.

A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery in an incident that left three people shot — two of them fatally — in 2020.

It happened at a Bargersville gas station on Christmas Eve. Police found two people shot to death. Devon McHugh, who was 17 at the time, was also shot but survived.

In July of 2021, prosecutors charged McHugh with conspiracy to commit robbery in the incident. Prosecutors alleged he and the other two shooting victims went to the Circle K to purchase $400 worth of marijuana and planned to rob the seller.

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said McHugh did not perform the robbery itself, but he was involved. On March 17, McHugh pleaded guilty to the crime.

"Future charges against anyone else involved in the incident will be reviewed as the evidence warrants and that portion of the investigation remains open," Villanueva said back in July 2021.

Police were previously looking for a person of interest in the killings, but he was never charged.