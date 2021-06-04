2 arrested in armed robbery on Indy's north side

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 38th Street, near North Keystone Avenue. A man called police, saying he had been robbed by two people after leaving an auto parts store. He said one of them had a gun.

When officers responded to the scene, they found two people matching the description given by the victim almost immediately. Those suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Diamond Bible and 18-year-old Ladarreon Austin. Police found them behind a nearby building and took them into custody. While searching the suspects, police found the property that had been stolen during the robbery. Nearby, they found a gun believed to have been used during the incident.