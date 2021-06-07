x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 killing on Indy's east side

Witnesses told police Derek Whitt was the person who shot David Ballinger in the chest outside a bar on the east side of Indianapolis.
Credit: IMPD
Derek Whitt

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man Friday for killing another man in 2018 at a bar on Indianapolis' east side.

A jury found Derek Whitt guilty of voluntary in May for the Aug. 25, 2018 shooting death of David Ballinger. On Friday, June 4, a judge sentenced Whitt to 20 years in prison.

Video footage from the bar on English Avenue near South Sherman Drive showed Whitt's then-fiancée in an argument with David Ballinger. Whitt came to the bar later in the evening and started fighting with Ballinger. Whitt then pulled a gun and shot Ballinger in the chest. Whitt stayed at the bar until police arrived.

Related Articles