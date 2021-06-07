Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 killing on Indy's east side

A jury found Derek Whitt guilty of voluntary in May for the Aug. 25, 2018 shooting death of David Ballinger. On Friday, June 4, a judge sentenced Whitt to 20 years in prison.

Video footage from the bar on English Avenue near South Sherman Drive showed Whitt's then-fiancée in an argument with David Ballinger. Whitt came to the bar later in the evening and started fighting with Ballinger. Whitt then pulled a gun and shot Ballinger in the chest. Whitt stayed at the bar until police arrived.