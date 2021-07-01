Deputy 'acted appropriately' in deadly shootout with White County man

A prosecutor found the actions of the deputy "were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers."

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report.

A White County Sheriff's Deputy "acted appropriately" when he shot and killed a man they were trying to arrest on a warrant, according to the prosecutor.

Prosecutor Robert Guy "determined that the Deputy involved in the shooting acted appropriately, and the actions he took were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers."

White County sheriff's deputies, the Monon town marshal, and a Wolcott town deputy marshal went to the 400 block of West Anderson Street at 9:20 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott on June 15.

When deputies arrived, Boyd went into the home.

ISP said deputies entered the home, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and Boyd.

The Wolcott town deputy marshal was shot during the exchange, as was Boyd. Deputies immediately began attending to their injuries until medics arrived. The Wolcott marshal was taken to a Lafayette hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd was transported to a hospital and died of his injuries.