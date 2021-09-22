Deputies seize dogs, roosters in suspected animal fighting operation in Madison County

Investigators determined the injuries to the dogs, roosters and hens on the property likely came from animal fighting.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected animal fighting operation.

Police received a 911 call about suspicious activity at a property on South Rangeline Road. The responding deputy noticed several dogs chained to makeshift shelters.

A search of public records found the property owner had numerous past complaints and court citations for animal neglect.

Deputies got a search warrant on evidence that animals at the property had allegedly been involved in or were being trained for animal fighting contests. When they went to the property on Sept. 21, they found eight pit bulls and six roosters and hens.

Investigators determined the injuries to the animals likely came from animal fighting. Police claim other evidence found at the property also points to animal fighting.

Anyone with information can contact Lt. Owen at 765-646-9290 ext. 4808 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.