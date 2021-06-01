Deputies find 15 kilos of cocaine in hidden compartments during traffic stop

Police said a traffic stop for following too close to another car resulted in the discovery of 15 kilos of cocaine.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A traffic stop along Interstate 70 in Henry County resulted in the discovery of $500,000 worth of cocaine.

Police said a deputy noticed a car following another car too closely Saturday around 11 a.m.

Police said narcotics K9 Officer Falco indicated to the odor of drugs inside the car.

After obtaining search warrant, police said they found 15 kilos of a white powdery substance which tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies said the cocaine was discovered within hidden compartments in the car.

Police arrested 32-year-old Luis A. Sanchez Padilla of Sacrament, California. Padilla was arrested for dealing cocaine.