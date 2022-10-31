ISP Superintendent Doug Carter discusses arrest in the Delphi killings

Carter said a judge signed the probable cause affidavit and he is confident Richard M. Allen is their guy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been front and center on the investigation into the Delphi murders from nearly the beginning.

He has often spoken directly to the killer in news conferences, saying the killer would be caught and that the case was personal for him.

On Monday, shortly after announcing the charges against Richard M. Allen, Carter spoke one-on-one with 13News.

"It is personal. It's personal to all of us," Carter said. "Just to see the level of commitment when most people would have just walked away is very powerful to me as my career comes to an end."

13News reporter Emily Longnecker asked Carter if he is confident Richard M. Allen is their guy.

"The judge signed the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Richard Allen for two counts of murder...yes," Carter said.

Carter would not discuss if he believes other people were involved.

"We're gonna keep doing what we've been doing until it is done," Carter said. "We haven't cleared anybody."

Carter said he wasn't aware that Allen at one point developed photos for the family of Libby German and didn't charge them because of what had happened to her.

While Carter said he couldn't specifically discuss the case at this point, he would be able to one day.

"I can't wait to tell the story, but today is not the day," he said.

Carter said he was unaware if Allen had ever attended any of the police news conferences on the killings investigation, but they are going back to check everything.

Carter also promised that any resources the task force needs as the investigation moves forward to trial — they will get.

"I can't think of a case in my lifetime that we had that much information, that much data associated with one case," Carter said.

Around 70,000 tips have come in and been looked at over the past five-plus years. Carter said the taskforce will go back and look at every single one leading up to the trial. He said more information won't be released until court documents are released.

"Well nothing will happen between now and the second or third week of November. And then the judge will have to decide in the coming weeks and months what and when he decides to unseal those," Carter said.

Carter also took time to discuss the fire that took the lives of four Flora children and that ongoing investigation.

"I hope one day we can do the same thing for them," he said.